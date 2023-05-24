SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Up 3.2%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.63. 3,302,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,952,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,733. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

