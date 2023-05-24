Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 18,216 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.