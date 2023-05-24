Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 23,142 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 276.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

