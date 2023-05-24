Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 3.7 %

ZBH stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

