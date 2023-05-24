Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

