Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

