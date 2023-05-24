Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,144 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

