Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 64.09

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 64.09 ($0.80) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Severn Trent Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,754 ($34.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,113.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,176 ($39.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,801.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.19), for a total transaction of £21,217.50 ($26,389.93). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
