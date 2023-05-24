Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $210.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

