Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is GW&K Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $93,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

SLAB stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.96. 75,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

