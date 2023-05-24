Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.22. 250,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 181,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 483.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

