SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $313.85 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,311 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,215,071,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25801373 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $27,159,416.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

