SingularityNET Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $320.77 million and $30.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,162.21 or 1.00056396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002381 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,071,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

