Skba Capital Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

