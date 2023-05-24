Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 289,250 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 289,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

CRBG traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 492,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.