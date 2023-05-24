Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.6% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $155.07. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

