Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lear worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.30. 503,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $3,215,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

