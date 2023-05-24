Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Air Lease Stock Down 2.3 %

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of AL traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

