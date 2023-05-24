Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. 1,019,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

