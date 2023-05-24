SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €18.94 ($20.59) and last traded at €18.96 ($20.61). 189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.00 ($20.65).

SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.90, a PEG ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.21.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

