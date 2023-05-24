Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
NASDAQ SND opened at $1.65 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.
