Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

