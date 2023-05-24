SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is BCM Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 13.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $47,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

