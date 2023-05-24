SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 156,169 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. 800,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,461. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

