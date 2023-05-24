Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.75 and last traded at $136.75. 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

