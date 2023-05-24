SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.33. Approximately 220,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 679,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Amundi grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $128,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

