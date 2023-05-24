ssv.network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $253.97 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $22.93 or 0.00084402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. ssv.network has a market cap of $253.97 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

