Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.