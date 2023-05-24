Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $88.77 million and $1.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,366.11 or 1.00008598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,943,609 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,683,406.325242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02345104 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,588,784.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

