Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 92,196 put options on the company. This is an increase of 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,954 put options.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Down 2.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.10. 6,717,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.