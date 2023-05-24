StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.89.
About Air Industries Group
