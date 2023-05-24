StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $386.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

