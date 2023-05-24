StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

