StockNews.com Downgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Buy

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE TNK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.15.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 239.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

