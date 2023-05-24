StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,828.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

