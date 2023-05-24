StockNews.com Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

