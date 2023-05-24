StockNews.com Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

