StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $396.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $404.60.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NewMarket by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in NewMarket by 2,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

