StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
NewMarket Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NEU stock opened at $396.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $404.60.
NewMarket Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.
