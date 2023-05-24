StockNews.com Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AROW opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.66. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,290.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.