Strategic Education, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.