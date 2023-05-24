Strategic Education, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,529,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.