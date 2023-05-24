Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $927,066.18

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $927,066.18 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.29 or 0.06803318 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,408,001 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

