Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $273.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

