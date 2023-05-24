Suku Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $515,504.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

