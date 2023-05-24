Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SMFG remained flat at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 824,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,792. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

