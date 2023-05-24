Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 2,500 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, William Trousdale sold 976 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $17,548.48.

On Monday, May 15th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Trousdale sold 465 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $9,076.80.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 77,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,661. The stock has a market cap of $973.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.