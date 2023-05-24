Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.38. Super Group shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 64,000 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Super Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

About Super Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

