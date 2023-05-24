Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.38. Super Group shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 64,000 shares trading hands.
SGHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
