SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.12. 182,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,210. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

