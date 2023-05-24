SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. Texas Instruments makes up 0.7% of SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.29. 2,815,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

