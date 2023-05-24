SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,277 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

BR stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. 227,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,368. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

