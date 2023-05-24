SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $214.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,868. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

