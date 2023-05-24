SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

